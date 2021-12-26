Villa 1 - Chelsea 3:Chelsea ease past Villa with a 3-1 victory away

Chelsea strolled past Aston Villa with a 3-1 win on Sunday at Villa Park. Villa were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run after winning last match. Chelsea, on the other hand, had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Wolverhampton Wanderers. After today's result, Villa are in 10th place, with 22 points from 19 matches, while Chelsea sit in 3rd, with 41 points from 19.

The Villa found the net first, thanks to Reece James giving Villa the lead, 28 minutes in. However, their lead was short lived, as Jorginho equalised for Chelsea, 34 minutes in, which brought Thomas Tuchel's squad level at 1-1 at the half time break

The Blues continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from Romelu Lukaku, at 56 minutes. However they weren't finished yet and Jorginho made it 3-1 just before the final whistle to make it 3-1.

Both managers used the full entitlement. For Villa, Bertrand Traore, Carney Chukwuemeka and Anwar El Ghazi, came on for Danny Ings, Emiliano Buendia and Morgan Sanson, Chelsea brought on Romelu Lukaku, Andreas Christensen and Mateo Kovacic to replace Trevoh Chalobah, Thiago Silva and N'Golo Kante.

There were bookings for Emilano Martinez, Tyrone Mings and Ezri Konsa from Villa. For Chelsea, Marcos Alonso saw yellow.

Villa will next play Leeds United away, with Chelsea facing Brighton & Hove Albion at home.