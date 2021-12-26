The Hammers 2 - Soton 3:Southampton take all 3 points, after 3-2 victory against West Ham United

Southampton beats West Ham United 3-2 on Sunday at London Stadium. The Hammers were hoping to get something from this game after losing their last game 2-0 to Arsenal. Soton, on the other hand, had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Crystal Palace. Following today's result, The Hammers and Soton sit 6th, (28 points) and 14th, (20 points), in the table respectively, after 19 matches.

Soton started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, with Mohamed Elyounoussi giving The Saints the lead, 8 minutes in, finishing the first half 0-1.

The Irons started strong in the second half and were able to dominate, thanks to an early goal from Michail Antonio in the 48th minute. However, each side looked hungry to win and Soton then found the back of the net, 61 minutes in thanks to James Ward Prowse, taking the score to 2-1. However, they were unable to maintain their lead, Said Benrahma managed to equalize and take the sides off in the 64th minute at 2-2. In the end though, Soton at the 70 minute mark took the victory via a Jan Bednarek goal, leaving the final score at 3-2.

Both teams used all available substitutes. For The Hammers, Michail Antonio, Manuel Lanzini and Andriy Yarmolenko, came on for Nikola Vlasic, Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma, Soton brought on Che Adams, Stuart Armstrong and Ibrahima Diallo, to replace Armando Broja, Theo Walcott and Oriol Romeu.

There were bookings for Declan Rice, Craig Dawson and Jarrod Bowen from The Hammers. For Soton, Armando Broja, Jan Bednarek and Kyle Walker-Peters saw yellow.

The Hammers will next travel to Watford, while Soton will face Tottenham Hotspur at home.