Spurs 3 - Palace 0:No reply from Palace, as Spurs rampage to 3

Spurs enjoyed a mesmerising home victory against Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday. With both teams drawing in their previous fixtures, they were keen to pick up points. Spurs arrived with the intention of increasing their league score after a 2-2 draw against Liverpool. Palace are struggling for form following a draw in their last match. As things stand, Spurs are in 5th place, with 29 points from 19 matches, while Palace sit in 12th, with 20 points from 19.

The Lilywhites started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, with Harry Kane opening the rout in the 32nd minute. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Lucas Moura, at 34 minutes to see out the first half 2-0.

Spurs continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from Heung Min Son in the 74th minute. The game ended 3-0 to Spurs.

Both teams used all available substitutes. For Spurs, Steven Bergwijn, Bryan Salvatierra and Tanguy Ndombele, came on for Harry Kane, Heung Min Son and Pierre Hojbjerg, Palace brought on Jean-Philippe Mateta, Jeffrey Schlupp and Nathan Ferguson to replace Odsonne Edouard, Conor Gallagher and Tyrick Mitchell.

The referee booked Davinson Sanchez from Spurs. Palace had the worst of it though, with Wilfried Zaha and James Tomkins seeing yellow, and Wilfried Zaha (2 yellow cards) then sent off with a red.

Spurs will next travel to Southampton, while Palace will face Norwich City at home.