Norwich 0 - Arsenal 5:Arsenal run riot, scoring 5 without reply at Carrow Road

Arsenal beats Norwich City 5-0 on Sunday at Carrow Road. Norwich were looking to get back their winning ways, following a previous defeat to Aston Villa whilst Arsenal were coming from consecutive wins against Leeds United and West Ham United. As the table looks today, Norwich are in 20th place, with 10 points from 19 matches, while Arsenal sit in 4th, with 35 points from 19.

The Gunners didn't take long to get on the score-sheet, with Bukayo Saka opening the rout after only 6 minutes. However they weren't finished yet and Kieran Tierney made it 2-0 just before half-time, finalising the first half 0-2.

Arsenal continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Bukayo Saka finding the net again, at 67 minutes. The momentum was now with Arsenal, who then scored again through a goal from Alexandre Lacazette, 84 minutes in to establish a 4-0. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Emile Smith-Rowe just before the final whistle to make it 5-0.

Norwich brought on Pierre Lees-Melou, Adam Idah and Christos Tzolis for Kieran Dowell, Josh Sargent and Przemyslaw Placheta. Arsenal brought on Mohamed Elneny, Nicolas Pepe and Emile Smith-Rowe, to replace Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

There were bookings for Przemyslaw Placheta from Norwich, and Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey, for Arsenal.

Norwich will next travel to Crystal Palace, while Arsenal will face Wolverhampton Wanderers at home.