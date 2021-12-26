Man City 6 - Leicester 3:Easy win for Manchester City, as they put 6 past Leicester City

Leicester City on away loss to Man City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. Both Man City and Leicester arrived on the back of wins. Man City were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run after winning their previous two matches against Newcastle United away and Leeds United at home, by 4-0 and 7-0 respectively. Leicester were looking to extend their winning run after a 4-0 victory against Newcastle United. Following today's result, Man City are in 1st place on the table and has 47 points while Leicester sit in 10th with 22 points after 19 matches.

Cityzens didn't take long to get on the score-sheet, with an early goal from Kevin De Bruyne in the 5th minute. The momentum was now with Man City, who then scored again through a goal from Riyad Mahrez at the 14 minute mark to establish a 2-0. Cityzens looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from Ilkay Gundogan in the 21st minute to establish a 3-0. However they weren't finished yet and Raheem Sterling made it 4-0 at the 25 minute mark, finishing the first half 4-0.

Leicester fought back, with a goal from James Maddison at the 55 minute mark. The momentum was now with Leicester, who then scored again through a goal from Ademola Lookman, at 59 minutes to establish a 4-2. The Foxes looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from Kelechi Iheanacho in the 65th minute to establish a 4-3. However, Man City increased their advantage 5-3 thanks to a goal from Aymeric Laporte, 69 minutes in. However they weren't finished yet and Raheem Sterling made it 6-3 just before the final whistle to make it 6-3.

For Man City, Phil Foden, came on for Kevin De Bruyne. Leicester brought on Timothy Castagne and Hamza Choudhury, to replace Ayoze Perez and Youri Tielemans.

There were bookings for Fernandinho from Man City, and Jannik Vestergaard and James Maddison, for Leicester.

Man City will play their next fixture away against Brentford, while Leicester will face Liverpool at home.