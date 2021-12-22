Venezia 1 - Lazio 3:Venezia fail to stop visitors as Lazio seal the victory

Venezia on home loss to Lazio at Stadio Pierluigi Penzo on Wednesday. Venezia wanted to continue adding points after a 1-1 draw against Sampdoria whilst Lazio were able to continue their winning streak after a 3-1 win against Genoa in their last match. As the table looks today, Venezia are in 16th place on the table and has 17 points while Lazio sit in 6th with 31 points after 19 matches.

The White and Sky Blues started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, thanks to an early goal from Pedro in the 3rd minute. However, their lead was short lived, as Francesco Forte equalised for Venezia in the 30th minute, finishing the first half 1-1.

Lazio staged a comeback in the second half, with an early goal from Francesco Acerbi in the 48th minute. Lazio then scored once more and increased their lead thanks to a goal from Luis Alberto just before the final whistle to make it 3-1.

For Venezia, Gianluca Busio, David Okereke, Tanner Tessmann, Dennis Johnsen and Arnor Sigurdsson, came on for Antonio Vacca, Sofian Kiyine, Domen Crnigoj, Francesco Forte and Ethan Ampadu. Lazio brought on Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto, Manuel Lazzari and Andre Anderson, to replace Danilo Cataldi, Toma Basic, Stefan Radu and Felipe Anderson.

The referee booked seven players. Domen Crnigoj, Ethan Ampadu and Mattia Caldara from Venezia, who saw yellow cards and Tanner Tessmann, sent off with a red, as well as for Lazio Luiz Felipe, Pedro and Toma Basic also seeing yellows.

Venezia will next play Salernitana away, with Lazio facing Empoli at home.