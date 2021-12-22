Sassuolo 0 - Bologna 3:No reply from Sassuolo, as Bologna rampage to 3

Bologna snatched all three points from Sassuolo in a 3-0 victory on Wednesday, at the MAPEI Stadium. Sassuolo wanted to continue adding points following a disappointing 2-2 draw with Fiorentina in their previous game. Bologna, on the other hand, were beaten 2-0 in the previous match against Juventus. As it stands, Sassuolo are in 12th place on the table and has 24 points while Bologna sit in 10th with 27 points after 19 matches.

Bologna started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, with Riccardo Orsolini opening the rout, at 36 minutes. Bologna then scored once more and increased their lead thanks to a goal from Aaron Hickey just before half-time, finalising the first half 0-2.

The Greyhounds continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from Federico Santander just before the final whistle. They managed to see the game out with a clean sheet and a final score of 3-0.

For Sassuolo, Giacomo Raspadori, Jeremy Toljan, Gregoire Defrel, Giorgos Kyriakopoulos and Francesco Magnanelli, came on for Jeremie Boga, Mert Muldur, Hamed Junior Traoré, Rogerio and Maxime Lopez. Bologna brought on Emanuel Vignato, Musa Barrow, Federico Santander, Lorenzo De Silvestri and Luis Binks, to replace Mattias Svanberg, Riccardo Orsolini, Marko Arnautovic, Andreas Olsen and Kevin Bonifazi.

There were bookings for Francesco Magnanelli from Sassuolo, and Mattias Svanberg, Nicolas Dominguez and Federico Santander, for Bologna.

Bologna and Sassuolo will next play at home to Internazionale and Genoa respectively.