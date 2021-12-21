Villarreal 5 - Alaves 2:Villarreal triumph over Alaves, with an emphatic 5 goal display

Villarreal ease to a comfortable 5-2 win at the Estadio de la Ceramica. Villarreal were looking to pick up points after winning their previous two games in the competition. The most recent was against the Real Sociedad away (3-1), the other to Rayo Vallecano at home (2-0). Alaves, on the other hand, were beaten 2-0 in the previous match against Rayo Vallecano. Following today's result, Villarreal are in 9th place on the table and has 25 points while Alaves sit in 18th with 15 points after 4 matches.

It was an impressive opening from The Yellow Submarine, with Gerard Moreno opening the rout in the 18th minute. The momentum was now with Villarreal, who then scored again through a goal from Boulaye Dia, at 27 minutes to establish a 2-0. However, Alaves secured the points emphatically, with a goal from Pere Pons just before half-time, which saw the first half end 2-1.

The glorious one took the initiative in the second half, with a goal from Joselu in the 65th minute. However, each side looked hungry to win and Villarreal then found the back of the net at the 76 minute mark thanks to Boulaye Dia, taking the score to 3-2. Villarreal looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from Yeremi Pino in the 79th minute to establish a 4-2. Villarreal then scored once more and increased their advantage thanks to a second effort from Gerard Moreno just before the final whistle with a final score of 5-2.

For Villarreal, Yeremi Pino, Alfonso Pedraza, Alberto Moreno, Moi Gomez and Vicente Iborra, came on for Samuel Chukwueze, Manu Trigueros, Pervis Estupinan, Boulaye Dia and Etienne Capoue. Alaves brought on Edgar Mendez, Ruben Duarte, Toni Moya, Miguel De la Fuente and Alberto Rodriguez, to replace Mamadou Sylla, Javi Lopez, Tomas Pina, Pere Pons and Victor Laguardia.

The referee booked two players from Alaves, Mamadou Loum and Javi Lopez.

Alaves and Villarreal will next play at home to Real Sociedad and Levante respectively.