Wolves 0 - Chelsea 0:Wolves and Chelsea can only manage a 0-0 draw at Molineux Stadium

On Sunday, Wolves and Chelsea were held to a 0-0 draw at Molineux Stadium. Wolves were looking to continue their run after winning last match. Chelsea secured a point against Everton in their previous match. As the table looks today, Wolves are in 8th place, with 25 points from 18 matches, while Chelsea sit in 3rd, with 38 points from 18.

For Wolves, Adama Traore and Trincao, came on for Daniel Podence and Raul Jimenez. Chelsea brought on Saul Niguez and Mateo Kovacic, to replace Trevoh Chalobah and Hakim Ziyech.

The referee booked Trevoh Chalobah and Antonio Rudiger for Chelsea.

Wolves will next play Watford at home, with Chelsea facing Aston Villa away.