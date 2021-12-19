Torino 1 - Verona 0:Visitors leave with nothing, as Torino secure 1-0 home win against Verona

Torino snatched all three points from Hellas Verona in a 1-0 victory on Sunday, at the Stadio Olimpico di Torino. Torino were looking to pick up points after winning last match. Verona lost 2-1 in the last match they played against Atalanta. As it stands, Torino are in 13th place, with 22 points from 18 matches, while Verona sit in 12th, with 23 points from 18.

Torino found the net first, thanks to Tommaso Pobega giving The Bull the lead in the 26th minute, seeing out the first half 1-0. The second half ended with little further action at either end and goalless.

For Torino, David Zima, Josip Brekalo, Ola Aina, Alessandro Buongiorno and Rolando Mandragora, came on for Koffi Djidji, Dennis Praet, Wilfried Stephane Singo, Ricardo Rodriguez and Tommaso Pobega. Verona replaced Adrien Tameze, Bosko Sutalo, Daniel Bessa, Matteo Cancellieri and Martin Hongla with Gianluca Caprari, Kevin Lasagna, Miguel Veloso, Bosko Sutalo and Ivan Ilic.

The referee booked Alessandro Buongiorno from Torino. Verona had the worst of it though, with Federico Ceccherini and Giovanni Simeone seeing yellow, and Giangiacomo Magnani then sent off with a red.

Torino will play away against Internazionale, while Verona will face Fiorentina at home.