Spezia 1 - Empoli 1:Spezia and Empoli share the honours after a 1-1 draw

On Sunday, Spezia and Empoli were held to a 1-1 draw at the Stadio Alberto Picco. Spezia were looking to get back their winning ways after losing their last game 2-0 to Roma while Empoli were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Napoli and Udinese. As the table looks today, Spezia and Empoli are 17th, (12 points) and 9th, (26 points), in the league respectively, after 18 matches.

After an un-eventful first half, Whatever was said in the dressing room at half time, seemed to have a positive effect on Spezia who started the second half well, thanks to an early calamitous own goal from Riccardo Marchizza in the 50th minute. In the end though, their lead was short lived, as Dimitrios Nikolaou equalised for Empoli in the 71st minute. The game ended wih a 1-1 draw.

Both coaches used allfull available substitutions. For Spezia, Kevin Agudelo, Viktor Kovalenko and Ebrima Colley, came on for Rey Manaj, Simone Bastoni and M'bala Nzola, Empoli brought on Patrick Cutrone, Nedim Bajrami and Fabiano Parisi to replace Federico Di Francesco, Filippo Bandinelli and Riccardo Marchizza.

There were bookings for Giulio Maggiore, Kelvin Amian and Viktor Kovalenko from Spezia, and Lorenzo Tonelli and Filippo Bandinelli, for Empoli.

Spezia will next play Napoli away, with Empoli facing AC Milan at home.