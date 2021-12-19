Sampdoria 1 - Venezia 1:Sampdoria and Venezia in 1-1 draw at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris

On Sunday, Sampdoria and Venezia were held to a 1-1 draw at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris. Sampdoria were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run after winning last match. Venezia, on the other hand, had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Juventus. As the table looks today, Sampdoria and Venezia are 15th, (19 points) and 16th, (17 points), in the table respectively, after 18 matches.

Sampdoria started the first half well, thanks to an early goal from Manolo Gabbiadini in the 1st minute, to take a 1-0 lead into half time.

Venezia took the initiative in the second half, with a goal from Thomas Henry just before the final whistle, leaving the final score at 1-1.

For Sampdoria, Radu Matei Dragusin, Valerio Verre, Fabio Quagliarella and Kristoffer Askildsen, came on for Bartosz Bereszynski, Manolo Gabbiadini, Francesco Caputo and Albin Ekdal. Venezia brought on Thomas Henry, Antonio Vacca, Arnor Sigurdsson, Domen Crnigoj and Francesco Forte, to replace Tanner Tessmann, Ethan Ampadu, Dennis Johnsen, Gianluca Busio and Mattia Aramu.

There were bookings for Emil Audero and Adrien Silva from Sampdoria, and Francesco Forte, for Venezia.

Sampdoria will next travel to Roma, while Venezia will face Lazio at home.