Newcastle 0 - Man City 4:Man City on fire, scoring 4 without reply at St James' Park

Manchester City defeat Newcastle United 4-0 on Sunday at St James' Park. Newcastle were looking forward to meeting again, following a previous defeat to Liverpool while Man City were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers. At the moment, Newcastle are currently 19th with 10 points from 18 matches, while Man City sit in 1st, with 44 points from 18.

Cityzens started strongly in the first half, with an early goal from Ruben Dias in the 5th minute. Man City then netted once more and increased their advantage thanks to a goal from Joao Cancelo at the 27 minute mark to see out the first half 0-2.

Man City continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from Riyad Mahrez in the 64th minute. Man City then scored once more and increased their lead thanks to a goal from Raheem Sterling just before the final whistle to make it 4-0.

Both coaches used all substitutions. For Newcastle, Allan Saint-Maximin, Sean Longstaff and Jeff Hendrick, came on for Joseph Willock, Isaac Hayden and Miguel Almiron, Man City brought on Fernandinho, John Stones and Cole Palmer to replace Rodri, Ruben Dias and Riyad Mahrez.

There were bookings for Isaac Hayden from Newcastle. For Man City, Rodri and Bernardo Silva saw yellow.

Man City and Newcastle will next play at home to Leicester City and Manchester United respectively.