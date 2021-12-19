Granada 4 - Mallorca 1:Granada secure all 3 points, after a win at the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes

Granada cruises against Mallorca on a home win at the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes on Sunday. With both teams drawing in their previous fixtures, they were keen to pick up points. Granada arrived with the intention of increasing their league score following a disappointing 1-1 draw with Cádiz in their previous game whilst Mallorca had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Celta Vigo. As things stand, Granada and Mallorca currently occupy 15th and 14th spots in the table, with 19 points and 20 points respectively after 18 matches.

Granada started the first half well, with Jorge Molina opening the rout at the 20 minute mark. However, The Vermilions secured the points emphatically, with a goal from Dani Rodriguez at the 24 minute mark, to take a 1-1 lead into half time.

Granada continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Jorge Molina finding the net again in the 61st minute. The momentum was now with Nasrids, who then scored again through a hat trick effort from Jorge Molina at the 90 minute mark to establish a 3-1. However they weren't finished yet and Antonio Puertas made it 4-1 just before the final whistle to make it 4-1.

For Granada, Sergio Escudero, Santiago Arias and Adrian Butzke, came on for Carlos Neva, Darwin Machis and Jorge Molina. Mallorca replaced Kang In Lee, Pablo Maffeo, Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta, Jaume Costa and Angel Rodriguez for Antonio Sanchez, Fernando Nino, Salva Sevilla, Brian Olivan and Abdon.

There were bookings for Luis Milla, Maxime Gonalons and Quini from Granada, and Aleksandar Sedlar and Iddrisu Baba, for Mallorca.

Granada will next play Elche away, with Mallorca facing Barcelona at home.