Getafe 1 - Osasuna 0:Visitors leave with nothing, as Getafe secure 1-0 home win against Osasuna

Getafe beats Osasuna 1-0 on Sunday at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez. With both teams drawing in their previous fixtures, they were keen to pick up points. Getafe arrived with the intention of increasing their league score after a 1-1 draw against Alaves while Osasuna are struggling for form following a draw in their last match. After today's result, Getafe are in 16th place, with 15 points from 18 matches, while Osasuna sit in 12th, with 22 points from 18.

Following a goalless first half, Deep Blues piled on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to Darío Poveda giving Getafe the lead just before the final whistle. The game ended 1-0.

Both managers used all available substitutions. For Getafe, Jakub Jankto and Darío Poveda, came on for Jorge Cuenca and Sandro Ramirez, Osasuna brought on Oier, Javi Martinez, Roberto Torres and Barbero, to replace Kike Barja, Darko Brasanac, Ruben Garcia and Ezequiel Avila.

There were bookings for Sandro Ramirez, Damian Suarez and Djene from Getafe. For Osasuna, Ezequiel Avila saw yellow.

Osasuna and Getafe will next play at home to Athletic Bilbao and R Madrid respectively.