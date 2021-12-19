Freiburg 2 - Bayer 1:SC Freiburg squeeze past Bayer Leverkusen in 2-1 victory at Europa-Park-Stadion

SC Freiburg snatched all three points from Bayer Leverkusen in a 2-1 victory on Sunday, at Europa-Park-Stadion. With both teams drawing in their previous fixtures, they were keen to pick up points. Freiburg arrived with the intention of increasing their league score following a 0-0 draw with Union Berlin in their previous game. Bayer are struggling for form following a draw in their last match. As the table looks today, Freiburg are currently 3rd with 29 points from 17 matches, while Bayer sit in 4th, with 28 points from 17.

Freiburg started the first half well, with Vincenzo Grifo finding the net, at 33 minutes. However, their lead was short lived, as Charles Aranguiz equalised for Bayer just before half-time, which brought Gerardo Seoane's squad level at 1-1 at the half time break

Breisgau Brazilians rallied after this and were rewarded, thanks to Kevin Schade giving Freiburg the lead at the 84 minute mark. The game ended 2-1 to Freiburg.

For Freiburg, Kevin Schade, Maximilian Eggestein, Ermedin Demirovic and Keven Schlotterbeck, came on for Roland Sallai, Janik Haberer, Vincenzo Grifo and Woo-yeong Jeong. Bayer brought on Lucas Alario, Paulinho, Exequiel Palacios, Mitchel Bakker and Zidan Sertdemir, to replace Patrik Schick, Amine Adli, Charles Aranguiz, Daley Sinkgraven and Kerem Demirbay.

There were bookings for Nico Schlotterbeck and Lucas Holer from Freiburg, and Jeremie Frimpong, Robert Andrich and Odilon Kossounou, for Bayer.

Bayer and Freiburg will next play at home to Union Berlin and Arminia Bielefeld respectively.