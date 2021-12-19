Fiorentina 2 - Sassuolo 2:Stalemate at Stadio Artemio Franchi, as Fiorentina draw 2-2 with Sassuolo

Fiorentina were held to 2-2 draw by Sassuolo down on Sunday at Stadio Artemio Franchi. Both Fiorentina and Sassuolo arrived in good form, having secured victories in their previous matches. Fiorentina were looking to pick up points after winning their previous two matches in the league. The most recent was against the Salernitana at home (4-0), the other to Bologna away (3-2). Sassuolo were able to continue their winning streak after a 2-1 win against Lazio in their last match. Following today's result, Fiorentina and Sassuolo currently occupy 7th and 11th spots in the table, with 30 points and 23 points respectively after 18 matches.

Neroverdi started the first half well, thanks to Gianluca Scamacca giving Sassuolo the lead in the 32nd minute. Sassuolo then netted once more and increased their lead thanks to a goal from Davide Frattesi in the 37th minute. The first half ended 0-2.

Fiorentina started the second half with renewed vigour, with Dusan Vlahovic finding the net at the 51 minute mark. However they weren't finished yet and Lucas Torreira made it 2-2 in the 61st minute with a final score of 2-2.

For Fiorentina, Riccardo Saponara, Alfred Duncan, Sofyan Amrabat, Aleksa Terzic and Igor, came on for Jose Callejon, Youssef Maleh, Giacomo Bonaventura, Riccardo Saponara and Dusan Vlahovic. Sassuolo brought on Matheus Henrique, Jeremie Boga, Gregoire Defrel, Mert Muldur and Abdou Harroui, to replace Hamed Junior Traoré, Giacomo Raspadori, Gianluca Scamacca, Jeremy Toljan and Davide Frattesi.

The referee booked Cristiano Biraghi and Lucas Martinez from Fiorentina and Cristiano Biraghi (2 yellow cards) went off with a red card, while Sassuolo's Jeremy Toljan, Vlad Chiriches, Hamed Junior Traoré, Gianluca Scamacca and Davide Frattesi also received a yellow.

Fiorentina will play away against Hellas Verona, while Sassuolo will face Bologna at home.