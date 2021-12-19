Athletic Bilbao 3 - Betis 2:Points secure for Athletic Bilbao as they ease past Betis 3-2

Athletic Bilbao beats Real Betis 3-2 on Sunday at San Mames Stadium. Athletic Bilbao were looking forward to meeting again, following a previous defeat to Seville whilst Betis were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Real Sociedad and Barcelona. As it stands, Athletic Bilbao are in 9th place, with 24 points from 18 matches, while Betis sit in 3rd, with 33 points from 18.

Athletic Bilbao dominated the first half, with an early goal from Inaki Williams in the 2nd minute. However, their celebrations were kept brief, as Juanmi equalised for Betis in the 6th minute. The score at half time was 1-1.

The Green-and-Whites fought back, thanks to Nabil Fekir finding the net, at 52 minutes. However, they were unable to maintain their lead, Inaki Williams managed to equalize and take the sides off at the 72 minute mark at 2-2. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Oscar De Marcos just before the final whistle to make it 3-2.

For Athletic Bilbao, Oscar De Marcos, Oier Zarraga, Oihan Sancet, Alex Berenguer and Jon Morcillo, came on for Inigo Lekue, Mikel Vesga, Raul Garcia, Iker Muniain and Nicholas Williams. Betis brought on Edgar Gonzalez, Rodri, Juan Miranda, Borja Iglesias and Joaquin, to replace Guido Rodriguez, Juanmi, Alex Moreno, Willian Jose and William Carvalho.

There were bookings for Oier Zarraga from Athletic Bilbao. For Betis, Nabil Fekir, Guido Rodriguez and Juan Miranda saw yellow.

Athletic Bilbao will next travel to Osasuna, while Betis will face Celta Vigo at home.