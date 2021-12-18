Real 1 - Villarreal 3:Villarreal cruise past Real, in a 3-1 away win

Real on home loss to Villarreal at the Reale Arena on Saturday. Real were looking forward to meeting again after losing their last game 4-0 to Real Betis. Villarreal, on the other hand, were able to continue their winning streak after a 2-0 win against Rayo Vallecano in their last match. After today's result, Real are in 6th place on the table and has 29 points while Villarreal sit in 10th with 22 points after 18 matches.

It was an impressive opening from Real, thanks to a goal from Alexander Isak at the 32 minute mark. However, their celebrations were kept brief, as Gerard Moreno equalised for The Yellow Submarine, at 38 minutes to see out the first half 1-1.

Villarreal continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Gerard Moreno finding the net again, at 68 minutes. However they weren't finished yet and Samuel Chukwueze made it 3-1 just before the final whistle to make it 3-1.

For Real, Ander Barrenetxea, Portu, Aritz Elustondo, Diego Rico Salguero and Alexander Sorloth, came on for David Silva, Adnan Januzaj, Mikel Merino, Aihen Munoz and Igor Zubeldia. Villarreal brought on Samuel Chukwueze, Alfonso Pedraza, Manu Trigueros, Moi Gomez and Vicente Iborra, to replace Yeremi Pino, Pervis Estupinan, Alberto Moreno, Boulaye Dia and Etienne Capoue.

The referee booked Mikel Merino and Joseba Zaldua from Real and Mikel Oyarzabal went off with a red card, while Villarreal's Pervis Estupinan, Pau Torres and Dani Parejo also received a yellow.

Real will next travel to Alaves, while Villarreal will face Levante at home.