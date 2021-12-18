Rayo 2 - Alaves 0:Rayo Vallecano take all 3 points, after 2-0 victory against Alaves

Rayo enjoyed a mesmerising home victory against Alaves at Estadio de Vallecas on Saturday. Rayo were hoping to get something from this game, following a previous defeat to Villarreal. Alaves secured a point against Getafe in their previous match. As it stands, Rayo are in 4th place, with 30 points from 18 matches, while Alaves sit in 17th, with 15 points from 18.

Rayo started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, with a goal from Sergi Guardiola, 19 minutes in. However they weren't finished yet and Alejandro Catena made it 2-0 in the 26th minute. The score at half time was 2-0. Both teams struggled to produce anything meaningful in the second half, leaving the final score at 2-0.

For Rayo, Bebe, Randy Nteka, Unai Lopez, Falcao and Pathe Ciss, came on for Alvaro Garcia, Sergi Guardiola, Oscar Trejo, Isi Palazon and Santi Comesana. Alaves brought on Edgar Mendez, Mamadou Sylla, Manu Garcia, Facundo Pellistri and Alexandru Tirlea, to replace Toni Moya, Miguel De la Fuente, Pere Pons, Luis Rioja and Martin Aguirregabiria.

There were bookings for Oscar Trejo from Rayo, and Ruben Duarte and Alberto Rodriguez, for Alaves.

Rayo will play their next fixture away against Atletico Madrid, while Alaves will face Real Sociedad at home.