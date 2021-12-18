Leeds 1 - Arsenal 4:Arsenal seal victory against Leeds, in a 4-1 away

Arsenal on a 4-1 win against Leeds United on Saturday at Elland Road. Leeds were looking forward to meeting again after losing their last game 7-0 to Manchester City whilst Arsenal came from back-to-back wins against West Ham United and Southampton. As the table looks today, Leeds are in 16th place on the table and has 16 points while Arsenal sit in 4th with 32 points after 18 matches.

Arsenal didn't take long to start the rout, with Gabriel Martinelli opening the rout in the 16th minute. The Gunners looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a 2nd effort from Gabriel Martinelli in the 28th minute to establish a 2-0. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Bukayo Saka just before half-time. The score at half time was 0-3.

Leeds took the lead in the second half, with Raphinha finding the net after 75 minutes. In the end though, Arsenal secured the points emphatically, with a goal from Emile Smith-Rowe in the 84th minute, leaving the final score at 4-1.

Both teams used all available substitutes. For Leeds, Crysencio Summerville, Sam Greenwood and Liam McCarron, came on for Jack Harrison, Mateusz Klich and Crysencio Summerville, Arsenal brought on Cedric Soares, Emile Smith-Rowe and Nuno Tavares, to replace Takehiro Tomiyasu, Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard.

There were bookings for Joe Gelhardt, Stuart Dallas and Robin Koch from Leeds. For Arsenal, Granit Xhaka saw yellow.

Arsenal and Leeds will next play away to Norwich City and Liverpool respectively.