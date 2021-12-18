Hertha 3 - Dortmund 2:Victory denied for Dortmund, as Hertha secure a 3-2 home win

Hertha strolled past Borussia Dortmund with a 3-2 win on Saturday at the Olympiastadion. Hertha were looking to get back their winning ways after losing their last game 4-0 to Mainz. Dortmund, on the other hand, were looking to extend their winning run after a 3-0 victory against Greuther Fürth. Following today's result, Hertha and Dortmund currently occupy 15th and 2nd spots in the table, with 18 points and 34 points respectively after 17 matches.

Die Borussen started the game well, with Julian Brandt finding the net, 31 minutes in to take them into the break 0-1 up.

The Old Lady started strong in the second half and were able to dominate, thanks to Ishak Belfodil finding the net, 51 minutes in. The momentum was now with Hertha, who then scored again through a goal from Marco Richter, at 57 minutes to establish a 2-1. Hertha looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a 2nd effort from Marco Richter, 69 minutes in to establish a 3-1. Dortmund in turn, then responded at the 83 minute mark increasing their lead with an effort from Steffen Tigges. The game ended 3-2.

For Hertha, Deyovaisio Zeefuik, Linus Jasper Gechter, Lucas Tousart, Marvin Plattenhardt and Davie Selke, came on for Peter Pekarik, Marco Richter, Vladimir Darida, Ishak Belfodil and Jurgen Ekkelenkamp. Dortmund brought on Thorgan Hazard, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Raphael Guerreiro, Marius Wolf and Steffen Tigges, to replace Marco Reus, Axel Witsel, Nico Schulz, Thomas Meunier and Julian Brandt.

The referee booked Marin Pongracic for Dortmund.

Hertha will next play FC Köln at home, with Dortmund facing Eintracht Frankfurt away.