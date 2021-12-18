Bologna 0 - Juve 2:Visitors secure victory as Juve beat Bologna 2-0

Juventus enjoyed a mesmerising away victory against Bologna at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara on Saturday. Bologna were looking to get back their winning ways, following a previous defeat to Torino whilst Juve had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Venezia. At the moment, Bologna and Juve are 10th, (24 points) and 5th, (31 points), spots respectively, after 18 matches.

The Old Lady dominated the first half, with Alvaro Morata giving Juve the lead early in the first half, to take a 0-1 lead into half time.

Juve continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to a goal from Juan Cuadrado at the 69 minute mark, leaving the final score at 2-0.

For Bologna, Andreas Olsen, Nicola Sansone, Emanuel Vignato, Federico Santander and Nicolas Viola, came on for Lorenzo De Silvestri, Musa Barrow, Mattias Svanberg, Roberto Soriano and Aaron Hickey. Juve brought on Manuel Locatelli, Alex Sandro, Dejan Kulusevski, Rodrigo Bentancur and Kaio Jorge, to replace Arthur, Luca Pellegrini, Moise Kean, Weston McKennie and Alvaro Morata.

There were bookings for Nicolas Dominguez from Bologna, and Weston McKennie, for Juve.

Bologna will next travel to Sassuolo, while Juve will face Cagliari at home.