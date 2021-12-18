Barca 3 - Elche 2:Visitors fail to take points as Barca beat Elche 3-2

Barcelona beat Elche with a thumping 3-2 victory on Saturday at the Nou Camp. Barca arrived with the intention of increasing their league score after a 2-2 draw against Osasuna. Elche were beaten 2-1 in the previous match against Valencia. After today's result, Barca are in 7th place on the table and has 27 points while Elche sit in 16th with 15 points after 18 matches.

Los Blaugranas started strongly in the first half, with Ferran Jutgla finding the net, 16 minutes in. Barca then netted once more and increased their lead thanks to a goal from Gavi at the 19 minute mark to secure a 2-0 win.

Elche took the lead in the second half, thanks to Tete Morente finding the net after 62 minutes. Elche looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from Pere Milla at the 63 minute mark to establish a 2-2. Barca managed to edge ahead with a goal from Nicolas Gonzalez just before the final whistle and seeing the game end 3-2.

For Barca, Nicolas Gonzalez, Riqui Puig and Alejandro Balde, came on for Ferran Jutgla, Frenkie De Jong and Abdessamad Ezzalzouli. Elche brought on Tete Morente, Gerard Gumbau, Pere Milla, Raúl Guti and Josema, to replace Josan, Ivan Marcone, Fidel, Omar Mascarell and Johan Mojica.

There were bookings for Eric Garcia from Barca. For Elche, Pere Milla, Gerard Gumbau and Enzo Roco saw yellow.

Barca will next play Mallorca away, with Elche facing Granada at home.