Atalanta 1 - Roma 4:Atalanta succumb to a 4-1 home defeat by Roma

Roma delivered a resounding 4-1 victory against Atalanta on Saturday, at the Gewiss Stadium. Both sides arrived on the back of wins. Atalanta were looking to pick up points after winning their previous two matches against Hellas Verona away and Napoli away, by 2-1 and 3-2 respectively. Roma were looking to extend their winning run after a 2-0 victory against Spezia Calcio. After today's result, Atalanta are in 3rd place, with 37 points from 18 matches, while Roma sit in 5th, with 31 points from 18.

Roma found the net first, with an early goal from Tammy Abraham in the 1st minute. The momentum was now with Giallorossi, who then scored again through a goal from Nicolo Zaniolo at the 27 minute mark to establish a 2-0. However, Atalanta secured the points emphatically, with a calamitous own goal from Bryan Cristante just before half-time, which saw the first half end 1-2.

Roma continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from Chris Smalling, 72 minutes in. Roma then scored once more and increased their lead thanks to a second effort from Tammy Abraham at the 82 minute mark with a final score of 4-1.

For Atalanta, Luis Muriel, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Aleksey Miranchuk, Joakim Maehle and Davide Zappacosta, came on for Berat Djimsiti, Josip Ilicic, Mario Pasalic, Giuseppe Pezzella and Hans Hateboer. Roma brought on Eldor Shomurodov, Riccardo Calafiori, Edoardo Bove and Marash Kumbulla for Nicolo Zaniolo, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Tammy Abraham and Jordan Veretout.

There were bookings for Marten De Roon from Atalanta. For Roma, Nicolo Zaniolo, Roger Ibanez and Gianluca Mancini saw yellow.

Atalanta will next travel to Genoa, while Roma will face Sampdoria at home.