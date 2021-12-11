Liverpool 1 - Villa 0:Liverpool take all 3 points, after 1-0 victory against Aston Villa

On Saturday, Aston Villa suffer an away defeat to Liverpool at Anfield. Both Liverpool and Villa arrived in good form, having secured victories in their previous matches. Liverpool were looking to pick up points after winning their previous two games in the competition. The most recent was against the Wolverhampton Wanderers away (1-0), the other to Everton away (4-1). Villa had been hopeful of extending their winning run, after a 2-1 victory against Leicester City. Following today's result, Liverpool and Villa sit 2nd, (37 points) and 12th, (19 points), in the table respectively, after 16 matches.

After a goalless first half, The Reds piled on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to a goal from Mohamed Salah, 67 minutes in, leaving the final score at 1-0.

Liverpool brought on Diogo Jota, James Milner and Takumi Minamino for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago and Sadio Mane. Villa brought on Morgan Sanson, Emiliano Buendia and Danny Ings, to replace Marvelous Nakamba, Ashley Young and Jacob Ramsey.

There were bookings for Virgil Van Dijk from Liverpool. For Villa, Marvelous Nakamba and Ollie Watkins saw yellow.

Liverpool will next play Newcastle United at home, with Villa facing Norwich City away.