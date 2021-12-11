Leipzig 4 - Gladbach 1:Easy win for RB Leipzig, as they put 4 past B Mönchengladbach

RB Leipzig's 4-1 win over B Mönchengladbach on Saturday, was hard fought at Red Bull Arena. With each team arriving on the back of a league defeat, they were both keen to pick up points. Leipzig were looking forward to meeting again after losing their last game 2-1 to Union Berlin. Gladbach, on the other hand, lost 6-0 in the last match they played against SC Freiburg. As the table looks today, Leipzig and Gladbach currently occupy 7th and 13th spots in the table, with 21 points and 18 points respectively after 15 matches.

The Red Bulls started the game well, with Josko Gvardiol opening the rout, at 21 minutes. Leipzig then scored once more and increased their lead thanks to a goal from Andre Silva in the 32nd minute, finalising the first half 2-0.

Gladbach took the lead in the second half, with Ramy Bensebaini finding the net after 88 minutes. However, Leipzig increased their advantage 3-1 thanks to a goal from Christopher Nkunku at the 90 minute mark. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Benjamin Henrichs just before the final whistle to make it 4-1.

Both coaches used the full entitlement. For Leipzig, Benjamin Henrichs, Dominik Szoboszlai, Tyler Adams and Brian Brobbey, came on for Willi Orban, Emil Forsberg, Konrad Laimer and Andre Silva, Gladbach brought on Laszlo Benes and Alassane Plea to replace Jonas Hofmann and Lars Stindl.

There were bookings for Willi Orban, Josko Gvardiol and Mohamed Simakan from Leipzig, and Breel Embolo and Lars Stindl, for Gladbach.

Leipzig will next play Augsburg away, with Gladbach facing Eintracht Frankfurt at home.