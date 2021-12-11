Hertha 2 - Arminia 0:Narrow win for Hertha, at home to Arminia (2-0)

On Saturday, Arminia Bielefeld suffer an away defeat to BSC at the Olympiastadion. With both teams drawing in their previous fixtures, they were keen to pick up points. Hertha wanted to continue adding points after a 2-2 draw against Stuttgart. Arminia are struggling for form following a draw in their last match. As the table looks today, Hertha are in 14th place on the table and has 18 points while Arminia sit in 17th with 10 points after 15 matches.

Following a goalless first half, The Old Lady certainly were out of the blocks quickly in the second half, thanks to Stevan Jovetic giving Hertha the lead at the 53 minute mark. However they weren't finished yet and Davie Selke made it 2-0 just before the final whistle with a final score of 2-0.

For Hertha, Kevin-Prince Boateng, Kevin-Prince Boateng, Krzysztof Piatek, Lucas Tousart and Davie Selke, came on for Suat Serdar, Marco Richter, Ishak Belfodil, Stevan Jovetic and Vladimir Darida. Arminia brought on Bryan Lasme and Florian Kruger, to replace Fabian Klos and Fabian Kunze.

There were bookings for Vladimir Darida from Hertha. For Arminia, Cedric Brunner saw yellow.

Hertha will play their next game away against Mainz, while Arminia will face Bochum at home.