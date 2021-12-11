Freiburg 1 - Hoffenheim 2:SC Freiburg succumb to Hoffenheim with 2-1 defeat

Freiburg on Saturday lost to Hoffenheim on a home defeat at Europa-Park-Stadion. Both Freiburg and Hoffenheim arrived in good form, having secured victories in their previous matches. Freiburg had been hopeful of continuing their run, following a 6-0 victory against B Mönchengladbach whilst Hoffenheim were coming from consecutive wins against Eintracht Frankfurt and Greuther Fürth. As it stands, Freiburg are in 4th place, with 25 points from 15 matches, while Hoffenheim sit in 5th, with 23 points from 15.

From Kraichgau region started the game well, with an early goal from David Raum in the 3rd minute. However, their celebrations were kept brief, as Nico Schlotterbeck equalised for Freiburg at the 21 minute mark, finalising the first half 1-1.

Hoffenheim continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to a goal from Chris Richards just before the final whistle, which sealed the victory for the visitors.

For Freiburg, Manuel Gulde, Keven Schlotterbeck, Janik Haberer, Roland Sallai and Woo-yeong Jeong, came on for Ermedin Demirovic, Nico Schlotterbeck, Maximilian Eggestein, Kevin Schade and Vincenzo Grifo. Hoffenheim brought on Georginio Rutter, Christoph Baumgartner, Pavel Kaderabek, Sargis Adamyan and Sebastian Rudy, to replace Munas Dabbur, Andrej Kramaric, Kevin Akpoguma, Ihlas Bebou and Diadie Samassekou.

There were bookings for Philipp Lienhart, Lukas Kubler and Lucas Holer from Freiburg. For Hoffenheim, Stefan Posch, Kevin Akpoguma and Kevin Vogt saw yellow.

Hoffenheim and Freiburg will next play away to Bayer Leverkusen and Union Berlin respectively.