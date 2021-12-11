Chelsea 3 - Leeds 2:Win for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, as they beat Leeds 3-2

Chelsea enjoyed a mesmerising home victory against Leeds United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Chelsea were looking to get back their winning ways after losing their last game 3-2 to West Ham United. Leeds, on the other hand, secured a point against Brentford in their previous match. After today's result, Chelsea are in 3rd place on the table and has 36 points while Leeds sit in 15th with 16 points after 16 matches.

Leeds started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, with a goal from Raphinha, 28 minutes in. However, their celebrations were kept brief, as Mason Mount equalised for The Blues just before half-time, finishing the first half 1-1.

Chelsea continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to a goal from Jorginho at the 58 minute mark. However, their lead didn't last for long, Joe Gelhardt producing an equaliser at the 83 minute mark, bringing The Whites level. Chelsea in turn, then responded just before the final whistle increasing their lead with a second effort from Jorginho and seeing the game end 3-2.

Both managers used the full entitlement. For Chelsea, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Andreas Christensen and Romelu Lukaku, came on for Timo Werner, Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso, Leeds brought on Mateusz Klich, Joe Gelhardt and Charlie Cresswell, to replace Jamie Shackleton, Raphinha and Daniel James.

There were bookings for Reece James and Mason Mount from Chelsea, and Junior Firpo, Jamie Shackleton, Mateusz Klich, Illan Meslier and Diego Llorente, for Leeds.

Chelsea will play their next fixture at home against Everton, while Leeds will face Manchester City away.