Bochum 1 - Dortmund 1:Bochum and Dortmund draw 1-1 at Vonovia Ruhrstadion

On Saturday, Bochum and Dortmund were held to a 1-1 draw at Vonovia Ruhrstadion. Bochum were looking to pick up points after winning their previous two games in the league. The most recent was against the Augsburg away (3-2), the other to SC Freiburg at home (2-1). Dortmund, on the other hand, lost 3-2 in the last match they played against Bayern Munich. As the table looks today, Bochum and Dortmund currently occupy 10th and 2nd spots in the table, with 20 points and 31 points respectively after 15 matches.

Bochum started the first half well, thanks to a goal from Sebastian Polter just before half-time

Dortmund took the lead in the second half, with Julian Brandt finding the net just before the final whistle. The final result, Bochum 1, Dortmund 1.

For Bochum, Silvere Ganvoula, Herbert Bockhorn, Robert Tesche, Cristian Gamboa and Armel Bella-Kotchap, came on for Sebastian Polter, Gerrit Holtmann, Milos Pantovic, Christopher Antwi-Adjej and Kostas Stafylidis. Dortmund brought on Thorgan Hazard and Julian Brandt, to replace Marius Wolf and Mahmoud Dahoud.

The referee booked Nico Schulz, Mats Hummels and Dan-Axel Zagadou for Dortmund.

Bochum will next travel to Arminia Bielefeld, while Dortmund will face Greuther Fürth at home.