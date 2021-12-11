Bayern 2 - Mainz 1:Mission accomplished for Bayern as they secure a 2-1 home win against Mainz

Bayern Munich eased past Mainz in a 2-1 victory on Saturday at the Allianz Arena. Both Bayern and Mainz arrived on the back of wins. Bayern were looking to pick up points after winning their previous two matches in the league. The most recent was against the Borussia Dortmund away (3-2), the other to Arminia Bielefeld at home (1-0). Mainz, on the other hand, had been hopeful of extending their winning run, after a 3-0 victory against Wolfsburg. After today's result, Bayern are in 1st place, with 37 points from 15 matches, while Mainz sit in 8th, with 21 points from 15.

The 05ers started the first half well, with Karim Onisiwo finding the net at the 22 minute mark. The score at half time was 0-1.

Bayern started strong in the second half and were able to dominate, thanks to Kingsley Coman finding the net, at 53 minutes. However they weren't finished yet and Jamal Musiala made it 2-1 at the 74 minute mark with a final score of 2-1.

For Bayern, Marc Roca, Serge Gnabry, Niklas Sule and Nianzou Tanguy Kouassi, came on for Corentin Tolisso, Leroy Sane, Lucas Hernandez and Jamal Musiala. Mainz brought on Jean-Paul Boetius, Marcus Ingvartsen, Paul Nebel, Kevin Stoger and Niklas Tauer, to replace Lee Jae Sung, Jonathan Michael Burkardt, Karim Onisiwo, Anton Stach and Leandro Martins.

There were bookings for Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sane and Lucas Hernandez from Bayern. For Mainz, Anton Stach, Alexander Hack and Kevin Stoger saw yellow.

Bayern will next travel to Stuttgart, while Mainz will face BSC at home.