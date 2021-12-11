Arsenal 3 - Soton 0:No reply from Soton, as Arsenal rampage to 3

Arsenal suffered an away loss to Arsenal on Saturday at Emirates Stadium. Arsenal were hoping to get something from this game after losing their last game 2-1 to Everton. Soton, on the other hand, had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Brighton & Hove Albion. As the table looks today, Arsenal and Soton currently occupy 5th and 16th spots in the table, with 26 points and 16 points respectively after 16 matches.

Arsenal started the first half well, with Alexandre Lacazette opening the rout, at 21 minutes. The Gunners then netted once more and increased their advantage thanks to a goal from Martin Odegaard at the 27 minute mark, finalising the first half 2-0.

Arsenal continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from Gabriel Magalhaes at the 62 minute mark. When the final wisthle blew, the result was 3-0 to Arsenal.

For Arsenal, Rob Holding, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nicolas Pepe, came on for Gabriel Magalhaes, Granit Xhaka and Alexandre Lacazette. Soton brought on Mohamed Elyounoussi and Lyanco, to replace Adam Armstrong and Armando Broja.

The referee booked Gabriel Magalhaes and Bukayo Saka for Arsenal.

Arsenal will play their next fixture at home against West Ham United, while Soton will face Crystal Palace away.