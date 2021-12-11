Alaves 1 - Getafe 1:Its all even at the Estadio de Mendizorroza, after Alaves draw 1-1 with Getafe

Alaves were held to 1-1 draw by Getafe down on Saturday at the Estadio de Mendizorroza. Alaves arrived at the game looking pick up points, following a previous defeat to Granada. Getafe, on the other hand, secured a point against Athletic Bilbao in their previous match. As the table looks today, Alaves are in 17th place on the table and has 15 points while Getafe sit in 18th with 12 points after 17 matches.

Deep Blues started strongly in the first half, thanks to Enes Unal giving Getafe the lead in the 20th minute and seeing the first half out 0-1.

Alaves took the lead in the second half, with a goal from Joselu just before the final whistle, leaving the final score at 1-1.

For Alaves, Ivan Martin, Edgar Mendez, Mamadou Sylla, Toni Moya and Javi Lopez, came on for Facundo Pellistri, Pere Pons, Ruben Duarte, Martin Aguirregabiria and Luis Rioja. Getafe brought on Jaime Mata, Juan Iglesias, Jakub Jankto and Darío Poveda, to replace Sandro Ramirez, Damian Suarez, Enes Unal and Carles Alena.

The referee booked eight players. Martin Aguirregabiria, Florian Lejeune and Luis Rioja from Alaves, who saw yellow cards and Florian Lejeune (2 yellow cards), sent off with a red, as well as for Getafe Jorge Cuenca, Mauro Arambarri, Jaime Mata and David Soria received yellows.

Alaves will play their next fixture away against Rayo Vallecano, while Getafe will face Osasuna at home.