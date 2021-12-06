Empoli 3 - Udinese 1:Empoli prevail in a narrow 3-1 home victory against Udinese

Udinese fell to an away defeat at the hands of Empoli at Carlo Castellani on Monday. With both teams drawing in their previous fixtures, they were keen to pick up points. Empoli were looking for a victory after a 2-2 draw against Torino. Udinese had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Lazio. As the table looks today, Empoli and Udinese currently occupy 11th and 14th spots in the league, with 23 points and 16 points respectively after 16 matches.

Bianconeri dominated the first half, with a goal from Gerard Deulofeu, 22 minutes in and seeing the first half out 0-1.

Azzurri started the second half with renewed vigour, thanks to an early goal from Petar Stojanovic in the 49th minute. Empoli looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from Nedim Bajrami in the 59th minute to establish a 2-1. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Andrea Pinamonti, at 78 minutes to make it 3-1.

For Empoli, Simone Romagnoli, Leo Stulac, Filippo Bandinelli, Sebastiano Luperto and Liam Henderson, came on for Mattia Viti, Samuele Ricci, Szymon Zurkowski, Nicolas Haas and Nedim Bajrami. Udinese brought on Bram Nuytinck, Mato Jajalo, Ignacio Pussetto, Ilija Nestorovski and Lazar Samardzic, to replace Samir, Brandon Soppy, Tolgay Arslan, Isaac Success and Nehuen Perez.

There were bookings for Fabiano Parisi, Szymon Zurkowski, Simone Romagnoli and Lorenzo Tonelli from Empoli, and Samir, Brandon Soppy and Ilija Nestorovski, for Udinese.

Empoli will next play Napoli away, with Udinese facing AC Milan at home.