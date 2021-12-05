Venezia 3 - Verona 4:Venezia succumb to Hellas Verona with 4-3 defeat at Stadio Pierluigi Penzo

Venezia were defeated at home by Hellas Verona at Stadio Pierluigi Penzo on Sunday. Venezia were looking to get back their winning ways, following a previous defeat to Atalanta. Verona secured a point against Cagliari in their previous match. Following today's result, Venezia are in 16th place on the table and has 15 points while Verona sit in 9th with 23 points after 16 matches.

Venezia started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, with Pietro Ceccaroni finding the net at the 12 minute mark. The momentum was now with Venezia, who then scored again through a goal from Domen Crnigoj, at 19 minutes to establish a 2-0. Arancioneroverdi then netted once more and increased their advantage thanks to a goal from Thomas Henry at the 27 minute mark. The first half ended 3-0.

The Yellow and Blues fought back, thanks to Thomas Henry finding the net at the 52 minute mark. Verona looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from Gianluca Caprari, 65 minutes in to establish a 3-2. The momentum was now with Verona, who then scored again through a goal from Giovanni Simeone in the 67th minute to establish a 3-3. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a second effort from Giovanni Simeone just before the final whistle with a final score of 4-3.

For Venezia, Dennis Johnsen, Tyronne Ebuehi, Gianluca Busio, Michael Svoboda and Tanner Tessmann, came on for David Okereke, Sofian Kiyine, Pasquale Mazzocchi, Mattia Aramu and Antonio Vacca. Verona replaced Giangiacomo Magnani, Kevin Lasagna and Daniel Bessa with Nicolo Casale, Miguel Veloso and Ivan Ilic.

The referee booked five players. Antonio Vacca and Thomas Henry from Venezia, who saw yellow cards and Pietro Ceccaroni, sent off with a red, as well as for Verona Giangiacomo Magnani and Giovanni Simeone also seeing yellows.

Venezia next face Juventus and Verona are at home to Atalanta.