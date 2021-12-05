Stuttgart 2 - Hertha 2:Stuttgart claim draw vs Hertha: 2-2 at the Mercedes Benz Arena

Stuttgart were held to 2-2 draw by Hertha down on Sunday at the Mercedes Benz Arena. Stuttgart were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run, following a 2-1 victory against Mainz. Hertha are struggling for form following a draw in their last match. After today's result, Stuttgart and Hertha sit 15th, (14 points) and 14th, (15 points), in the table respectively, after 14 matches.

The Reds started the first half well, with Omar Marmoush finding the net in the 15th minute. Stuttgart looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from Philipp Forster, 19 minutes in to establish a 2-0. However, The Old Lady hit back though just before half-time, with a goal from Stevan Jovetic and seeing the first half out 2-1.

Hertha took the lead in the second half, thanks to Stevan Jovetic finding the net again at the 76 minute mark, leaving the final score at 2-2.

For Stuttgart, Alexis Tibidi, Silas Wamangituka and Atakan Karazor, came on for Roberto Massimo, Hamadi Al Ghaddioui and Orel Mangala. Hertha brought on Jurgen Ekkelenkamp, Niklas Stark, Kevin-Prince Boateng and Krzysztof Piatek, to replace Myziane Maolida, Marco Richter, Jordan Torunarigha and Ishak Belfodil.

The referee booked one player from Hertha, Kevin-Prince Boateng.

Stuttgart will next travel to Wolfsburg, while Hertha will face Arminia Bielefeld at home.