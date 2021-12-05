Spurs 3 - Norwich 0:Spurs blaze past Norwich, scoring 3 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium without reply

Tottenham Hotspur ease to a comfortable 3-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs were looking to continue their run after winning their previous two matches in the competition. The most recent was against the Brentford at home (2-0), the other to Leeds United at home (2-1). Norwich, on the other hand, had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Newcastle United. After today's result, Spurs are in 5th place, with 25 points from 15 matches, while Norwich sit in 20th, with 10 points from 15.

The Lilywhites didn't take long to start the rout, with Lucas Moura opening the rout in the 10th minute, which saw the first half end 1-0.

Spurs continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Davinson Sanchez finding the net in the 67th minute. However they weren't finished yet and Heung Min Son made it 3-0 at the 77 minute mark with a final score of 3-0.

Both teams used all available substitutes. For Spurs, Ryan Sessegnon, Matt Doherty and Steven Bergwijn, came on for Sergio Reguilon, Japhet Tanganga and Lucas Moura, Norwich brought on Josh Sargent, Kieran Dowell and Jakob Lungi Sorensen, to replace Adam Idah, Pierre Lees-Melou and Billy Gilmour.

There were bookings for Sergio Reguilon from Spurs. For Norwich, Teemu Pukki and Billy Gilmour saw yellow.

Spurs will play their next fixture away against Brighton & Hove Albion, while Norwich will face Manchester United at home.