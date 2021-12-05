Spezia 2 - Sassuolo 2:Spezia fail to take all three points, after 2-2 draw with Sassuolo

Spezia were held to 2-2 draw by Sassuolo down on Sunday at the Stadio Alberto Picco. Spezia were looking to get back their winning ways, following a previous defeat to Internazionale. Sassuolo secured a point against Napoli in their previous match. As the table looks today, Spezia and Sassuolo currently occupy 17th and 12th spots in the table, with 12 points and 20 points respectively after 16 matches.

Spezia started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, with a goal from Rey Manaj in the 35th minute, seeing out the first half 1-0.

Spezia started the second half with renewed vigour, thanks to an early goal from Emmanuel Gyasi in the 48th minute. However, Sassuolo weren't lying down and managed to pull back a goal from Giacomo Raspadori at the 66 minute mark. Neroverdi then netted again and found an equaliser thanks to a 2nd effort from Giacomo Raspadori, 79 minutes in with a final score of 2-2.

For Spezia, Mehdi Bourabia, Daniele Verde, Petko Hristov, Ebrima Colley and Simone Bastoni, came on for Jacopo Sala, Viktor Kovalenko, Emmanuel Gyasi, Rey Manaj and Giulio Maggiore. Sassuolo replaced Giacomo Raspadori, Jeremy Toljan, Jeremie Boga and Abdou Harroui with Matheus Henrique, Mert Muldur, Gregoire Defrel and Davide Frattesi.

There were bookings for Arkadiusz Reca, Emmanuel Gyasi, Jacopo Sala and Petko Hristov from Spezia, and Davide Frattesi, Giorgos Kyriakopoulos and Domenico Berardi, for Sassuolo.

Spezia will next play Roma away, with Sassuolo facing Lazio at home.