Rayo 1 - Espanyol 0:Visiting Espanyol left with nothing after Rayo take all 3 points

On Sunday, Espanyol suffer an away defeat to Rayo Vallecano at Estadio de Vallecas. Rayo wanted to improve their league standing after a 1-1 draw against Valencia. Espanyol, on the other hand, were able to continue their winning streak after a 1-0 win against Real Sociedad in their last match. As the table looks today, Rayo and Espanyol currently occupy 6th and 9th spots in the table, with 27 points and 20 points respectively after 16 matches.

After an un-eventful first half, Rayo certainly were out of the blocks quickly in the second half, with a goal from Leandro Cabrera in the 54th minute, leaving the final score at 1-0.

For Rayo, Pathe Ciss, Falcao, Kevin Rodrigues and Randy Nteka, came on for Unai Lopez, Sergi Guardiola, Alvaro Garcia and Oscar Trejo. Espanyol brought on Fernando Calero, Loren Moron, Manu Morlanes and Nicolas Melamed Ribaudo, to replace Sergi Gomez, Keidi Bare, Sergi Darder and Adri Embarba.

The referee booked Oscar Trejo, Randy Nteka and Óscar Valentín from Rayo. Espanyol had the worst of it though, with Javi Puado, Aleix Vidal and Leandro Cabrera seeing yellow, and Fran Merida then sent off with a red.

Rayo will next travel to Villarreal, while Espanyol will face Levante at home.