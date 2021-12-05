Man U 1 - Palace 0:Travelling Palace are humbled in a 1-0 defeat by Man U

Manchester United eased past Crystal Palace in a 1-0 victory on Sunday at Old Trafford. Man U were looking to pick up points after winning last match. Palace, on the other hand, were beaten 1-0 in the previous match against Leeds United. As the table looks today, Man U and Palace are 6th, (24 points) and 12th, (16 points), in the league respectively, after 15 matches.

After a goalless first half, Man U piled on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Fred giving The Red Devils the lead at the 77 minute mark so at full time it was 1-0 to Man U.

Both coaches used allfull available substitutions. For Man U, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Elanga and Donny Van De Beek, came on for Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes, Palace brought on Odsonne Edouard, Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze, to replace Christian Benteke, Jordan Ayew and Cheikhou Kouyate.

There were bookings for Scott Mctominay and Victor Lindelof from Man U. For Palace, Nathaniel Clyne and Marc Guehi saw yellow.

Man U will next travel to Norwich City, while Palace will face Everton at home.