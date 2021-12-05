Levante 0 - Osasuna 0:Levante and Osasuna fail to find the net

Levante were held to 0-0 draw by Osasuna down on Sunday at the Ciutat de Valencia. Levante were looking to get back their winning ways after losing their last game 3-1 to Real Betis. Osasuna secured a point against Elche in their previous match. As the table looks today, Levante are in 20th place on the table and has 8 points while Osasuna sit in 8th with 21 points after 16 matches.

For Levante, Mickael Malsa, Roberto Soldado, Enis Bardhi, Enric Franquesa and Alejandro Cantero, came on for Nemanja Radoja, Roger Marti, Pepelu, Carlos Clerc and Jorge De Frutos Sebastian. Osasuna brought on Kike Barja, Ruben Garcia, Javi Martinez, Jose Angel and Oier, to replace Ezequiel Avila, Ante Budimir, Darko Brasanac, Manu Sanchez and Jon Moncayola.

There were bookings for Nemanja Radoja and Jorge De Frutos Sebastian from Levante, and Nacho Vidal, Darko Brasanac and Lucas Torro, for Osasuna.

Levante will next travel to Espanyol, while Osasuna will face Barcelona at home.