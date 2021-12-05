Leeds 2 - Brentford 2:Victory beyond reach for Leeds, as they only manage a 2-2 draw with Brentford

Leeds were held to 2-2 draw by Brentford down on Sunday at Elland Road. Leeds were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run after winning last match. Brentford lost 2-0 in the last match they played against Tottenham Hotspur. After today's result, Leeds and Brentford are 14th, (16 points) and 11th, (17 points), in the league respectively, after 15 matches.

Leeds started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, with Tyler Roberts giving The Whites the lead at the 27 minute mark, seeing out the first half 1-0.

Brentford started the second half with an intensified spirit, thanks to Shandon Baptiste finding the net, at 54 minutes. The momentum was now with The Bees, who then scored again through a goal from Sergi Canos at the 61 minute mark to establish a 2-1. In the end though, their celebrations were kept brief, as Patrick Bamford equalised for Leeds just before the final whistle and seeing the game end 2-2.

Both managers used all available substitutions. For Leeds, Jack Harrison, Mateusz Klich and Patrick Bamford, came on for Liam Cooper, Kalvin Phillips and Junior Firpo, Brentford brought on Frank Onyeka, Yoane Wissa and Mathias Jensen, to replace Shandon Baptiste, Sergi Canos and Vitaly Janelt.

There were bookings for Tyler Roberts, Jack Harrison, Mateusz Klich, Raphinha and Patrick Bamford from Leeds, and Charlie Goode, Sergi Canos and Rico Henry, for Brentford.

Leeds will next play Chelsea away, with Brentford facing Watford at home.