Elche 3 - Cádiz 1:Cádiz succumb to Elche with 3-1 defeat at Estadio Martínez Valero

Elche eased past Cádiz in a 3-1 victory on Sunday at Estadio Martínez Valero. Elche wanted to continue adding points after a 1-1 draw against Osasuna. Cádiz lost 4-1 in the last match they played against Atletico Madrid. After today's result, Elche and Cádiz currently occupy 16th and 18th spots in the table, with 15 points and 12 points respectively after 16 matches.

It was an impressive opening from Elche, with a goal from Fidel at the 13 minute mark, seeing out the first half 1-0.

Elche continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to Tete Morente finding the net at the 75 minute mark. However, Cádiz weren't lying down and managed to pull back a goal from Alex in the 90th minute. Elche in turn, then responded just before the final whistle increasing their lead with an effort from Josan and seeing the game end 3-1.

For Elche, Gerard Gumbau, Pere Milla, Josan and Guido Carrillo, came on for Fidel, Ivan Marcone, Lucas Boye and Tete Morente. Cádiz brought on Alvaro Negredo, Alvaro Bastida and Martin Calderon, to replace Isaac Carcelén, Ruben Sobrino and Jens Jonsson.

There were bookings for Helibelton Palacios, Enzo Roco, Fidel, Ivan Marcone, Diego Gonzalez, Gerard Gumbau and Tete Morente from Elche. For Cádiz, Varazdat Haroyan, Anthony Lozano and Carlos Akapo saw yellow.

Elche will next play Valencia away, with Cádiz facing Granada at home.