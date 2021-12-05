Bologna 2 - Fiorentina 3:Fiorentina squeeze past Bologna in 3-2 victory at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara

Bologna on Sunday lost to Fiorentina on a home defeat at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara. Both Bologna and Fiorentina arrived on the back of wins. Bologna had been hopeful of continuing their run after winning their previous two games against Roma at home and Spezia Calcio away, by 1-0 and 1-0 respectively. Fiorentina were coming off the back of a 3-1 win against Sampdoria. As the table looks today, Bologna are in 8th place on the table and has 24 points while Fiorentina sit in 5th with 27 points after 16 matches.

The Purple One started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, thanks to a goal from Youssef Maleh, 33 minutes in. However, their celebrations were kept brief, as Musa Barrow equalised for Bologna just before half-time to see out the first half 1-1.

Fiorentina staged a comeback in the second half, with Cristiano Biraghi finding the net at the 51 minute mark. The momentum was now with Fiorentina, who then scored again through a goal from Dusan Vlahovic, 67 minutes in to establish a 3-1. The Greyhounds in turn, then responded, 83 minutes in increasing their lead with an effort from Aaron Hickey. The game ended with a 3-2 victory for the visitors.

For Bologna, Andreas Olsen, Aaron Hickey, Riccardo Orsolini, Kevin Bonifazi and Emanuel Vignato, came on for Lorenzo De Silvestri, Mitchell Dijks, Nicola Sansone, Gary Medel and Nicolas Dominguez. Fiorentina brought on Jose Callejon, Alfred Duncan, Aleksa Terzic, Sofyan Amrabat and Riccardo Saponara, to replace Nicolas Gonzalez, Youssef Maleh, Cristiano Biraghi, Lucas Torreira and Riccardo Sottil.

There were bookings for Nicolas Dominguez, Arthur Theate and Adama Soumaoro from Bologna. For Fiorentina, Lucas Torreira, Nikola Milenkovic and Sofyan Amrabat saw yellow.

Bologna will next play Torino away, with Fiorentina facing Salernitana at home.