Wolves 0 - Liverpool 1:Liverpool squeeze past Wolverhampton Wanderers in 1-0 win at Molineux Stadium

Liverpool defeat Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 on Saturday at Molineux Stadium. Wolves wanted to improve their league standing following a disappointing 0-0 draw with Burnley in their previous game. Liverpool were coming from consecutive wins against Everton and Southampton. As the table looks today, Wolves and Liverpool sit 8th, (21 points) and 1st, (34 points), spots respectively, after 15 matches.

After an un-eventful first half, Liverpool continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from Divock Origi just before the final whistle, which sealed the victory for the visitors.

Wolves brought on Joao Moutinho, Trincao and Ki-Jana Hoever for Hee-chan Hwang, Adama Traore and Rayan Ait-Nouri. Liverpool brought on Divock Origi, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner, to replace Jordan Henderson, Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah.

There were bookings for Leander Dendoncker and Raul Jimenez from Wolves, and Fabinho and Andy Robertson, for Liverpool.

Wolves will next travel to Manchester City, while Liverpool will face Aston Villa at home.