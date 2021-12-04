Watford 1 - Man City 3:Jubilant Man City take all 3 points against Watford, in a 3-1 win

Watford fell to a home defeat at the hands of Manchester City at Vicarage Road on Saturday. Watford were looking to get back their winning ways after losing their last game 2-1 to Chelsea whilst Man City were coming from consecutive wins against Aston Villa and West Ham United. As the table looks today, Watford are in 17th place, with 13 points from 15 matches, while Man City sit in 1st, with 35 points from 15.

It was an impressive opening from Cityzens, with an early goal from Raheem Sterling in the 4th minute. However they weren't finished yet and Bernardo Silva made it 2-0, at 31 minutes to see out the first half 0-2.

Man City continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to Bernardo Silva finding the net again, 63 minutes in. The Hornets in turn, then responded, 74 minutes in increasing their lead with an effort from Cucho Hernandez. When the final wisthle blew, the result was 3-1 to Man City.

Watford brought on Juraj Kucka, Cucho Hernandez and Jeremy Ngakia for Tom Cleverley, Imran Louza and Danny Rose. Man City brought on Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus, to replace Ilkay Gundogan, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden.

The referee booked Joshua King, Danny Rose and Craig Cathcart for Watford.

Watford will play away against Brentford, while Man City will face Wolverhampton Wanderers at home.