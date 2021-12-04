The Hammers 3 - Chelsea 2:Visitors fail to take points as The Hammers beat Chelsea 3-2

Chelsea fell to an away defeat at the hands of West Ham United at London Stadium on Saturday. The Hammers wanted to continue adding points following a disappointing 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion in their previous game. Chelsea were looking to extend their winning run after a 2-1 victory against Watford. After today's result, The Hammers are in 4th place, with 27 points from 15 matches, while Chelsea sit in 1st, with 33 points from 15.

Chelsea dominated the first half, thanks to Thiago Silva finding the net, at 28 minutes. However, the good fortune didn't last for long. An equalizer from Manuel Lanzini in the 40th minute brought The Hammers level. However, The Blues just before half-time found the back of the net following a Mason Mount goal, to take a 1-2 lead into half time.

The Irons continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from Jarrod Bowen in the 56th minute. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Arthur Masuaku just before the final whistle to make it 3-2.

Both managers used all available substitutions. For The Hammers, Arthur Masuaku, Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma, came on for Ben Johnson, Kurt Zouma and Manuel Lanzini, Chelsea brought on Romelu Lukaku, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic, to replace Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Marcos Alonso.

There were bookings for Vladimir Coufal from The Hammers, and Jorginho, Andreas Christensen and Reece James, for Chelsea.

The Hammers will next travel to Burnley, while Chelsea will face Leeds United at home.