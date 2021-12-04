Soton 1 - Brighton 1:Stalemate at St. Mary's Stadium, as Soton draw 1-1 with Brighton

Soton were held to 1-1 draw by Brighton down on Saturday at St. Mary's Stadium. With both teams drawing in their previous fixtures, they were keen to pick up points. Soton arrived with the intention of increasing their league score after a 2-2 draw against Leicester City. Brighton, on the other hand, had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with West Ham United. As the table looks today, Soton and Brighton currently occupy 14th and 9th spots in the table, with 16 points and 20 points respectively after 15 matches.

It was an impressive opening from Soton, with a goal from Armando Broja in the 29th minute, seeing out the first half 1-0.

Brighton took the lead in the second half, thanks to Neal Maupay finding the net just before the final whistle. The game ended wih a 1-1 draw.

For Soton, Adam Armstrong and Mohamed Elyounoussi, came on for Armando Broja and Nathan Tella. Brighton brought on Aaron Connolly, Solly March and Jakub Moder, to replace Pascal Gross, Tariq Lamptey and Joel Veltman.

There were bookings for Nathan Tella, Mohammed Salisu, Mohamed Elyounoussi and Oriol Romeu from Soton, and Shane Duffy and Yves Bissouma, for Brighton.

Soton will next travel to Arsenal, while Brighton will face Tottenham Hotspur at home.