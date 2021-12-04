Roma 0 - Inter 3:Inter blaze past Roma, scoring 3 at the Stadio Olympico without reply

Internazionale cruise to win vs. Roma 3-0 on Saturday at the Stadio Olympico. Roma arrived at the game looking pick up points after losing their last game 1-0 to Bologna. Inter came from back-to-back wins against Spezia Calcio and Venezia. After today's result, Roma are in 5th place on the table and has 25 points while Inter sit in 2nd with 37 points after 16 matches.

Nerazzurri started strongly in the first half, with Hakan Calhanoglu opening the rout at the 15 minute mark. The momentum was now with Inter, who then scored again through a goal from Edin Dzeko, 24 minutes in to establish a 2-0. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Denzel Dumfries, 39 minutes in, finalising the first half 0-3. The second 45 minutes ended with little further action at either end and goalless.

For Roma, Edoardo Bove and Cristian Volpato, came on for Marash Kumbulla and Jordan Veretout. Inter brought on Arturo Vidal, Alexis Sanchez, Matias Vecino, Federico Dimarco and Stefano Sensi, to replace Nicolo Barella, Joaquin Correa, Edin Dzeko, Alessandro Bastoni and Hakan Calhanoglu.

There were bookings for Roger Ibanez, Gianluca Mancini and Nicolo Zaniolo from Roma. For Inter, Nicolo Barella saw yellow.

Inter and Roma will next play at home to Cagliari and Spezia Calcio respectively.